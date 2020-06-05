Kanye West Donates $2M To Arbery, Taylor, Floyd Families
Kanye West was receiving criticism because he has been quiet amid the protests. It appears he was working quietly behind the scene. He donated $2 million to the Arbery, Taylor and Floyd families.
He set up a college savings fund to cover tuition for Floyd’s 6-year-old daughter. Kanye did separate donations to cover legal costs for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor’s families. He also donated to several black owned businesses in his hometown of Chicago and nationwide that have been impacted by the unrest in the U.S. Social media was calling out celebrities for not showing how they were participating or contributing to the protests in the U.S.
