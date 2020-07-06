“Kanye West For President” Has Serious Challenges
Kanye West announced that he was running for president over the holiday weekend. Is there any chance that a Kanye candidacy could be effective? Not likely. The Guardian spoke with several experts who found glaring holes in West’s late plan. James McCann is a political scientist at Purdue University. He said that West would need the backing from a smaller political party to get on the ballot in all 50 states. He could go run as an independent but the deadline for that kind of candidacy has already passed in North Carolina and New Mexico. McCann said Kanye would struggle to organize a coordinated ground game. It would need to be staffed with thousands of volunteers quickly. Even so, the director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics Larry Sabato said West would struggle to win a few percentage points of the national vote pulling votes away from both Donald Trump and Joe Biden.