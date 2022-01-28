Kanye West Has A Unique Way To Help The Homeless With His New Clothing Line
Kanye West has an idea on how to help with the homeless crisis in Los Angeles: recruit some homeless models for his fashion line.
Kanye is working with streetwear brand Skid Row Fashion Week on a new collab and fashion show with the ultimate goal of helping the homeless.
The founder of the brand, David Sabastian, says his company will donate a portion of all sales to helping those living on Skid Row and the factory that makes the clothes employs the homeless.
On top of that, the Yeezy collab will use 100% of the proceeds to help the homeless on Skid Row.
The fashion line drops Feb. 22 and money from sales will help hire more people struggling with homelessness to work at the Skid Row Fashion Week factory. And when the fashion show is put together, they’ll hire people from the factory to model the clothes.
In the meantime, he plans to release “Donda 2” on February 22nd.