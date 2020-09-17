Kanye West ‘Kicked Off’ Twitter After Violating Rules
Twitter is silencing Kanye West after his Wednesday night rant violated their policy rules. Kanye tweeted the phone number for Forbes’ editor, the social media platform doesn’t allow posting of personal or work phone numbers and addresses on its platform. Doing so is considered online harassment called “doxing.” The Twitter ban was announced, strangely, by former NBA star Rick Fox, “My friend Kanye West wants you all to know that he was kicked off of Twitter for 12 hours.” During Kanye’s latest rant he took a video of himself urinating on a Grammy award in a toilet and saying that Michael Jackson and Prince were killed by the music industry. What do you think about Kanye’s beef with the music industry?