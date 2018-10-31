Kanye West Says He’s Distancing Himself from Politics

It appears that Kanye West and Donald Trump may be headed for a breakup.

Kanye seemed to distance himself from Trump and the so-called ‘Blexit’ in a series of tweets on Tuesday, which he capped off by saying “I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in”.

Kanye disavowed the ‘Blexit’, a movement hoping to see black voters abandon the Democratic Party. He tweeted that the movement was the brainchild of black conservative Candace Owens and that he “never wanted any association with Blexit”.

Kanye never mentioned Trump by name but said he is “distancing himself from politics” and “focusing on being creative”.