Kanye West Says He’s Distancing Himself from Politics
By Sarah Peters
|
Oct 31, 2018 @ 6:08 AM

It appears that Kanye West and Donald Trump may be headed for a breakup.
Kanye seemed to distance himself from Trump and the so-called ‘Blexit’ in a series of tweets on Tuesday, which he capped off by saying “I’ve been used to spread messages I don’t believe in”.
Kanye disavowed the ‘Blexit’, a movement hoping to see black voters abandon the Democratic Party. He tweeted that the movement was the brainchild of black conservative Candace Owens and that he “never wanted any association with Blexit”.
Kanye never mentioned Trump by name but said he is “distancing himself from politics” and “focusing on being creative”.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ohio Mom Gives Birth in Car on Way to Hospital Student Shot at Charlotte-Area School Librarian Calls the Cops on a Student Who Was Trying to Study Cardi B Turned Down Huge Offer to Protect Baby Kulture Dog Brought Back to Shelter for Being “Too Good” Sarah Silverman Says Louis C.K. Did THIS in Front of Her