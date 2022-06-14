Kate Bush Sets Record With 1985 Hit “Running Up That Hill”
Kate Bush’s 1985 classic “Running Up That Hill” has now peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 once again, this time at No. 4.
The song also sets the record for the longest time period between a Hot 100 debut and cracking the Top 5 — 36 years, nine months, and two weeks to be exact.
For some context, this week she was only surpassed by Harry Styles (“As It Was”), Jack Harlow (“First Class”), and Future (“Wait for U”) on the chart.
See the scene where this song saves Max in “Stranger Things 4” HERE