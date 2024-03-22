Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Kate Middleton Announces Her Cancer Diagnosis

March 22, 2024 2:44PM EDT
Kate Middleton released a video explaining her absence from public life announcing she had major abdominal surgery in January. Initially thought to be non-cancerous, doctors did find “there was cancer present.” She is undergoing preventative chemotherapy despite a successful surgery to remove the cancer.

Middleton said she hopes the public understands their need as a family for space, privacy and time while she completes her treatment.

