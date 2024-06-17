Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Kate Middleton Shares Health Update Amid Cancer Battle

June 17, 2024 12:16PM EDT
Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, shared a beautiful photo while sharing an update on her treatment for cancer. Along with the photo was a statement that read: “I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days.” 

She says her treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months. She plans to be at King’s Charles birthday parade with her family and hopes to make a few more public engagements over the summer.

