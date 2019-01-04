Kathy Griffin Reveals Her Mom Has Dementia

In a Twitter post that was accompanied by a picture of her and her mom, comedian Kathy Griffin revealed that her mom has dementia.

“The pic below taken in September was the last time I was able to have a proper/coherent conversation with her,” Griffin revealed in the post. “Her mind was so naturally quick, funny, and smart. Watching that slip away so fast has been devastating.”

Griffin also revealed that at this point her mom only knows “her name and I love you.”

Do you or someone you know have a family member who has suffered from dementia? What advice would you give to someone going through this ordeal?