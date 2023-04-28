Katie Perry takes on Katy Perry in trademark case — and wins

Katy Perry has lost a trademark battle with Katie Perry, an Australian fashion designer who had sued the singer for using her moniker on merch.

BBC reports that Katie Taylor, who sells clothes under her birth name, Katie Perry, claimed that merchandise sold for the pop star’s 2014 Australian tour infringed on the trademark she owns.

A judge agreed Friday, writing in her ruling, “This is a tale of two women, two teenage dreams and one name.”

The judge added that Katy the singer used the name in “good faith” and does not need to personally compensate the designer, but her company, Kitty Purry, must pay damages. Those damages will be decided next month.

