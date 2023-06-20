Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Katy Perry celebrating first three albums with new box set

June 20, 2023 3:03PM EDT
Katy Perry is celebrating the anniversaries of her first three albums with a new box set.

The singer announced Tuesday, June 20, that she’ll be releasing the Katy Perry CATalog Collector’s Edition set, which will feature limited edition LPs of One of the Boys, Teenage Dream and Prism, as well as a 7-inch vinyl with two unreleased songs, “A Cup of Coffee” and “I Think I’m Ready.”

One of the Boys marked its 15th anniversary in June, while Teenage Dream “becomes a teenager” by turning 13 in August. Prism turns 10 in October.

“I don’t really believe in anniversaries, I don’t typically acknowledge them, but this was too good to be true this year. The math totally mathed,” Katy said in a video posted to her Instagram. “Those are monumental numbers and I figured we’d do something special with them.”     

The box set drops October 20 and is available for preorder now. The two new songs, from the One of the Boys recording sessions, are now streaming.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

