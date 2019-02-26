Katy Perry Dishes on Orlando Bloom’s Helicopter Proposal

Katy Perry let us in on the details of her romantic marriage proposal from Orlando Bloom.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday, Perry said, “We went to dinner, and I thought we were going to go and see some art after dinner, but we pulled up to a helicopter.”

Once in the air, Bloom tried to distract Perry by giving her a note while he tried to get the ring. She said he ripped his coat pocket and broke a bottle of champagne as he was pulling the ring box out.

Even though he had some issues, Perry said, “My whole family was there, and all my friends. He did so well.”