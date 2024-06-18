Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Katy Perry Has A New Song Coming July 11

June 18, 2024 11:57AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

Katy Perry is birthing new music with a single called “Woman’s World,” dropping July 11. A music video for Perry’s new song will be released the following day. It’s the first single from her upcoming sixth studio album, though we don’t yet know that title or release date. 

 

@katyperryWOMAN’S WORLD SONG JULY 11 VIDEO JULY 12 PRE-SAVE + PRE-ORDER GET READY TO POP OFF KATYPERRY.COM♬ Womans World by Katy Perry – Katy Perry

Popular Posts

1

“The Price Is Right” Contestant’s Showcase Bid Is Off By ONE DOLLAR
2

Jason Derulo and his son are spending Father’s Day 8,000 miles from home
3

Aaron Deese Talks Dog Men, Small Town Monsters and Monster Fest
4

New Documentary About Pharrell Williams Is An Animated LEGO Movie
5

Jin from BTS has completed his mandatory military service