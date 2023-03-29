Katy Perry is sworn to sobriety for three months: “I can’t cave!”

As a busy businesswoman, artist and mom, Katy Perry doesn’t seem to be the type to be throwing back the booze — but it turns out she’s been dry for five weeks now, and she’s hurting.

Katy attended a cocktail event earlier this week in New York City with fellow American Idol judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie, but as People reports, she didn’t partake because she promised her fiancé Orlando Bloom that she’d stay sober for a specific amount of time.

“I’ve been sober for five weeks today… I’ve been doing a pact with my partner, and I want to quit,” Katy told People. When Luke asked her if she was caving, she responded, “No, girl! I can’t cave. I made a promise. Three months.”

Conveniently, Katy has her own line of non-alcoholic beverages, De Soi, so that’s what she drank at the event.

During her time in New York, Katy also took in a performance of the Broadway musical & Juliet. The show is a retelling of the story of Romeo & Juliet, featuring pop hits written or co-written by legendary songwriter Max Martin. Among those songs are Katy’s own “Roar” and “I Kissed a Girl.”

