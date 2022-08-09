Katy Perry parts ways with her Beverly Crest mansion for $18 million

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry has just handed the keys of her Beverly Crest mansion to its next owner after selling the swanky property for a cool $18 million.

Los Angeles Times reports the Grammy winner broke even on the sale, because that’s how much she paid for it in 2017. The property is described as a Regency-style house that offers 5,400 square feet of room.

Katy had listed the property in March and had been asking $19.4 million for the sprawling abode. It offers over an acre of land located near plenty of private hiking paths and trails. It also comes with lots of parking as well as on-site security and a private gym.

Among the luxurious perks its new owner can enjoy are breathtaking canyon views, a cold plunge pool, an infinity pool, a sauna, a library complete with a fireplace, five bedrooms and six bathrooms — one of which comes with a marble-clad bath.

In addition, the home is close to fellow A-listers Cameron Diaz, Mila Kunis, Nicole Richie and their famous spouses.

So, where is Katy living now?

The “Roar” hitmaker has packed her bags and is now living in Montecito, California, with fiancé Orlando Bloom and daughter Daisy Dove. Katy paid roughly $14 million for her new seaside digs.

Katy will also live closer to﻿ Oprah﻿ Winfrey, ﻿Ariana Grande﻿,﻿ Ellen DeGeneres﻿, Meghan Markle ﻿and﻿ Prince Harry﻿; who all reside in the Montecito area.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.