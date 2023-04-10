Katy Perry plays 50th Las Vegas show, hints that she’ll extend her residency

Either Katy Perry can’t do math, or she plans to extend her Las Vegas residency beyond what’s already scheduled.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that over the weekend, Katy played the 50th show of her PLAY residency at Resorts World Las Vegas. From the stage, she said she was “halfway-ish” through the show’s run. But since there are only 20 dates of the show left on the 2023 calendar, the paper notes, we should expect an announcement that it’ll continue into 2024.

Katy posted footage to her Instagram story showing her celebratory treat: the number 50 spelled out in dozens of what looked like mushroom-shaped cupcakes.

The PLAY show is a solid hit and continues to sell out, the paper reports. The elaborate show includes eight costumes just for Katy, as well as a dozen backup dancers, seven musicians and 11 set pieces, including a giant toilet and an equally huge bathtub that weighs 6500 pounds, a huge animatronic rat, rocking horses, spinning mushrooms and dancing toothbrushes.

Katy has said that when PLAY is done, she might tour the world, but, she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal in August, “I will always want to come back to do a show.”

However, she teased, “It will not always be PLAY, because I grow creatively and I want to change, so it could be a whole other show.”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.