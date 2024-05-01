Katy Perry praises Orlando Bloom for his new show, drags him for leaving his socks around

Katy Perry is supportive of her fiancé Orlando Bloom‘s new show, To the Edge, in which he participates in death-defying activities like skydiving and rock climbing. She just wishes he’d be as disciplined when it comes to keeping the house tidy.

Katy posted photos of herself and Orlando, along with video clips of the crazy stunts he does in the show. She captioned the post, “In a world of AI/deepfakin/green-screenin/vfxing/stunt doublin etc etc my hero baby daddy @orlandobloom does it all and FOR REAL. If you haven’t seen #OnTheEdge [sic] on @peacock yet, buckle up and grab a ginger ale (like I did!) and stream it now…”

The caption continues with a note addressed directly to Orlando, asking him to “check slide nine.” That slide is a photo of a pair of socks resting on what looks like a clothing hook.

“(CAN YOU PLEASE PUT YOUR SOCKS AWAY IN THE RIGHT PLACE FOR ONCE AND THEN FINALLY I WILL BE IMPRESSED),” Katy writes in all caps. “(I DONT NEED YOU TO CLIMB MOUNT EVEREST OK).”

