Katy Perry reteaming with Dr. Luke, Max Martin for new album

It seems Katy Perry’s new era involves some old collaborators.

According to Rolling Stone, Katy enlisted producers from her previous albums Teenage Dream and Prism to help her craft her upcoming sixth studio album, informally referred to as KP6. She’s reteaming with Dr. Luke, Max Martin and others.

“Katy knew exactly the album she wanted to make and put together the team to make it happen,” a Capitol Records source tells Rolling Stone. “And that includes previous collaborators including Luke, Stargate, Max Martin, and Sarah Hudson, and some new heavy hitters such as Vaughn Oliver, Rocco Valdes, and Theron Thomas.”

Dr. Luke, who worked with Katy on songs like “Last Friday Night” and “California Gurls,” was sued by Kesha in 2014 on allegations of sexual, physical and emotional abuse. He countersued for defamation and they settled that suit last year.

Kesha tweeted a cryptic “lol” shortly after Katy announced her new single, “Woman’s World,” on Monday, which many fans interpreted as subtle shade. Some fans also took to Katy’s comments section to express their displeasure at her choice of collaborator.

“Dr Luke? And a song about women’s empowerment? That’s a joke right?” one commenter wrote. Another wrote, “Yeah I’m sorry Katy I really love you but I can’t support you anymore. I stand with Kesha.”

“Woman’s World” drops July 11, with a music video to follow on July 12.

