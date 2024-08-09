Katy Perry sings about “eternal love” on new song “Lifetimes,” reveals album track list in video

Katy Perry is giving fans another taste of her upcoming album with the release of “Lifetimes.”

The upbeat dance track, a follow-up to the previously released single “Woman’s World,” finds Katy singing about an everlasting love. The music video for the song is also out now, featuring Katy enjoying a carefree summer getaway in Ibiza, Spain. In the visual, she frolics on the beach in a bikini until the sun goes down, then hits up Ibiza’s famous club scene.

The video also reveals the track listing of Katy’s new album, 143. There’s a shot of a billboard that has all the songs listed: “Woman’s World,” “Gimme Gimme,” “Gorgeous,” “I’m His, He’s Mine,” “Crush,” “Lifetimes,” “All the Love,” “Nirvana,” “Artificial,” “Truth” and “Wonder.

“‘LIFETIMES is a song about eternal love,” Katy says of the song. “It’s about finding that one deep and satisfying love of your life.”

She continues, “A soulmate doesn’t always have to come in the form of a partner – it can come in all different ways, a child, a best friend, a pet. For me it is my daughter — I ask her every night, ‘Will you find me in every lifetime?’ She says yes, and I feel found. You’ll find each other, over and over again, for lifetimes.”

143 is out September 20. The day the album comes out, Katy will headline Rock in Rio in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, marking her first appearance at the festival since 2015.