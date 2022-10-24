Katy Perry steps in to entertain disappointed When We Were Young concertgoers after festival’s cancellation

ABC/Gavin Bond

Katy Perry brought the fireworks and smiles to those disappointed over the sudden cancellation of the sold-out When We Were Young festival on Saturday.

The hotly anticipated Las Vegas festival was called off due to inclement weather. With Katy’s PLAY residency nearby at The Theatre of Resorts World, some people decided to scoop up tickets to try and salvage the night.

For the record, When We Were Young featured punk and emo acts like Avril Lavigne, Paramore, The All-American Rejects, My Chemical Romance and AFI. Katy admitted that music is quite the departure from her candy pop hits.

Despite the clashing genres, the hitmaker welcomed the displaced fans – whom she called “music orphans” — with open arms and spent time between sets chatting with the crowd to make the night special. She also empathized with the crowd’s disappointment by talking about her time in the 2008 Warped Tour alongside Paramore, All Time Low and similar acts.

“I stood in line for catering. I stood in line — in my flip flops — for shared showers. And I may have my own shower now, but don’t throw me in a pit ’cause I can go,” she reminisced before urging everyone “to welcome the emo kids.”

Katy also welcomed a When We Were Young attendee named Dylan onto the stage and allowed him to start a mosh pit with her dancers. The hilarious moment was captured by TikToker @zoerbarton.

Similar videos of the concert, which feature these so-called “music orphans” praising Katy for going above and beyond for them, can be found all over TikTok.

