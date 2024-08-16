Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Katy Perry To Receive Video Vanguard Award And Answers Questions From Kids

August 16, 2024 12:11PM EDT
Source: YouTube

Sixteen years after Katy Perry made a name for herself with “I Kissed A Girl”, she will be honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV VMAs. Perry has had 14 Top 10 hits on the Billboard Hot 100, including nine No. 1s.

She will perform a medley of her hits at the show as well airing September 11.

BTW during a recent interview she answered questions submitted by kids, and some were pretty good. Like 8-year-old Rafferty wanted to know if she were an Olympian, what sport would she do?  Then…Sophia closed it out (at the 7 minute mark) by asking if she has ever farted on stage!

Her latest album is Woman’s World out September 20th.

