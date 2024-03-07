Katy Perry’s “butterfly” lower back decoration isn’t real

Katy Perry raised eyebrows at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 6 — not only with her daring outfit, but for the skin she showed as part of it.

Page Six reports that Katy’s skin-tight, red lace-up corset and matching skirt was by designer Ellie Misner, while her towering platform heels were by Vivienne Westwood. The skirt laced up the back and was strategically designed to show a slice of her bare booty, with a black thong peeking out.

Katy showed off the fit on Instagram and also included a close up of her lower back: It was decorated with a raised butterfly “tattoo” that looked like it had been carved into her skin and then scarred over. In reality, Page Six reports, it was a prosthetic by Emmy-winning make-up artist Hugo Villasenor.

Katy captioned her post, “you’re my butterfly, sugar, baby” — a line from the 2000 #1 hit “Butterfly” by Crazy Town.

The “Roar” singer attended the event to present the Executive of the Year award to her friend Michelle Jubelirer, the former chairman and CEO of her record label.

