Keanu Reeves Isn’t A Fan Of Altering Film Digitally

Keanu Reeves has been a part of movies that feature heavy CGI effects, but he finds digital alteration of scenes in movies “scary.” Deep fakes are a thing in Hollywood now and it’s that type of digital altering he doesn’t want to be a part of.

In a recent interview with Wired, Reeves said “I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit,” Reeves said. “But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the ’90s, I had a performance changed. They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, ‘Huh?!’ It was like, I don’t even have to be here.” Since that, he added a clause to all his movie contracts banning digital edits to his performance without permission.