Keith Urban Visits Sick Fan in Ohio Before Concert

Nurses at a Toledo,OH hospital started a social media campaign to get Keith Urban to their hospital to visit a fan while he was in town, and it worked. They started the social media blitz for 25 year old Marissa Matthews who suffers from different health conditions that includes an inoperable cyst on her brain and cerebral palsy. Well Marissa had tickets to the Toledo show, but couldn’t make it, but thanks to the nurses she was able to get closer than she imagined to the star. During Urban’s visit he talked and even sang to her. When it comes to Marissa’s love for Keith her in-home nurse says, “she just has such a fascination with Keith and loves to watch him on TV and listen to his music.”