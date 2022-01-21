      Weather Alert

Kelly Clarkson is officially a step-grandmother

Jan 21, 2022 @ 4:00pm

Amy Sussman/BBMA2020/Getty Images for dcp

Kelly Clarkson has added a brand new job description to her extensive resume — step-grandmother.  

Here’s how it happened: Savannah Blackstock is the daughter of Kelly’s ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock,  and the 20-year-old recently announced that she has given birth.

Although Kelly shares two biological children with Brandon, River and Remy, she considered her ex’s children from another marriage–Savannah and Seth — also as hers. The singer would say she was a mom of “four kids.”

Now that Savannah welcomed a new bundle of joy with boyfriend Quentin Lee, that means the 39-year-old singer has been promoted to grandma status.  

Kelly has yet to react to the news on social media or on her daytime talk show.

