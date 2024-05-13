Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Kelly Clarkson opens up about dating struggles: “I just find it awkward”

May 13, 2024 3:35PM EDT
Share
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for dcp

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about her dating life.

In conversation with Tiffany Haddish on the Friday, May 10, episode of Kelly’s eponymous daytime talk show, the singer got vulnerable as she described her struggles with dating.

“I get so nervous,” Kelly said. “It’s awkward.”

When Tiffany began showering her with compliments, Kelly clarified it is not a self-worth issue.

“It’s not that I don’t think I’m a prize, I just find it awkward,” Kelly said, “and it’s the same things — ‘Where did you grow up?’”

Kelly, whose divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was finalized in 2022, concluded by determining she must need more practice at it.

“I don’t think I’ve dated a lot. I think that’s the thing,” Kelly said. “Maybe I just haven’t done it enough.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

Luxury travel agency says Taylor Swift is drawing more Americans to France than Summer Olympics
2

Teddy Swims shows off new tattoos, including newly blackened ears
3

More Awkward Nature: Lions Mating on Safari Jeep
4

Taylor Swift/Scooter Braun feud inspires new docuseries
5

Go on tour with Hozier in new video for “Too Sweet”