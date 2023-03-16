Kelly Clarkson Says Her Divorce “Destroyed” Her

Kelly Clarkson opened up on on the ‘Angie Martinez IRL’ podcast about how difficult her divorce from Brandon Blackstock really was. She says she was “on the floor crying…that’s a loss. It’s like a death honestly…you grieve something you thought was forever…”

She explains how hard it’s been for the kids, too. They share two kids together and she encourages them to be honestly when they are sad that mommy and daddy don’t live in the same house anymore. Clarkson says she knows how that feels because she’s from a divorced family. And she admits the fact it was all played out publicly was difficult too, with the public thinking they know the whole story. She insists it didn’t happen overnight, and that the marriage was “awesome” at the beginning.

She’s channeling all those feelings into new music. She originally didn’t know if she’d talk about it, but it ended up all flooding out in so much new material. She wrote 60 songs! And as for remarrying down the road, nope. She doesn’t want to put her kids in a stepparent situation but she’s not opposed to finding love again one day.