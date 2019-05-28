Kelly Clarkson Sticks Up for 16-Year-Old Singer at Indy 500
A Twitter user tweeted Kelly Clarkson with her displeasure of Chevel Shepherd’s rendition of “God Bless America” at the Indy 500.
“Absolute WORST version of God Bless America I’ve ever heard!!! Sing it the way it was written, without all the slow whining, the ‘stylizing,’ the chirps and warbles,” the user wrote. “Want to know how to sing it right? Listen to Kate Smith’s version.”
Kelly clapped back, “I didn’t actually sing that song today but the 16 yr old girl that did, nailed it, also, think about the fact that U signed in online & took the time 2 drag a 16 yr old girl. Really think about it because Ur showing the worst side of U & I have faith that you’re cooler than this.”
