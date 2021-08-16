Kelly Clarkson Takes Vegas Girls’ Trip After Divorce Battle Win
Image by Vincent Peters
Kelly Clarkson is celebrating a win in her very public and nasty divorce from Brandon Blackstock with a trip to Sin City. A judge agreed that Clarkson’s prenup should stand which separates her income during the length of her marriage. Clarkson shared via Instagram photos of her and two friends in Vegas attending a George Strait concert.
She captioned one photo with, “Friends, Vegas, Top Golf, and George Strait…I dare you to have a better time than me right now”. Did you celebrate your divorce with a trip? Did you do something to celebrate a divorce win?