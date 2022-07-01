Kelly Clarkson Wrote Tons Of Songs About Her “Big Divorce”
Kelly Clarkson says she’s been pouring all the feelings from her “big huge divorce” into some 60 songs, but now she has to sift through them all to figure out what’s she comfortable releasing.
She says the last two years have been rough and writing music was just “an insane amount of getting it out.”
But she has her kids to think about as well when considering what to let the public hear.
She told “The Chart Show with Brooke Reese” that new music is coming, she just has to figure out which songs!
Her last album of new music was “Meaning of Life” in 2017.