      Weather Alert

Kelly Clarkson Wrote Tons Of Songs About Her “Big Divorce”

Jul 1, 2022 @ 8:35am

Kelly Clarkson says she’s been pouring all the feelings from her “big huge divorce” into some 60 songs, but now she has to sift through them all to figure out what’s she comfortable releasing.

She says the last two years have been rough and writing music was just “an insane amount of getting it out.”

But she has her kids to think about as well when considering what to let the public hear.

She told “The Chart Show with Brooke Reese” that new music is coming, she just has to figure out which songs!

Her last album of new music was “Meaning of Life” in 2017.

Popular Posts
Listen to win tickets to Netflix's "Cheer LIVE!"
Amber Heard Likely Can’t Afford To Appeal The Defamation Trial Judgement
Drake Becomes Fifth Act In History With At Least Eleven #1 Albums
“Elvis” and “Top Gun: Maverick” Tie For The Box Office Top Spot
Chris Martin Serenades Couple In A Pub
Connect With Us Listen To Us On