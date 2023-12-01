Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex Overcharged Her As Her Manager By Millions

December 1, 2023 12:54PM EST
Share
Source: YouTube

Kelly Clarkson has been very open in her music and interviews about how difficult her split from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock has been. But now TMZ found that a California labor commissioner determined that he owes her more than $2.6 million in unlawfully-collected booking commissions.

He apparently brokered several major deals for Clarkson while serving as her manager, including her gigs on The Voice and hosting the Billboard Music Awards. But under California law, only agents are allowed to book gigs for talent and earn commissions. Blackstock reportedly will appeal the decision.

Clarkson filed for divorce back in 2020 after 7 years of marriage, and it was finalized in March of 2022. She was ordered to pay Blackstock $1.3 million, and $45,000 per month in child support.

Popular Posts

1

Mix 94-1's Home For The Holidays
2

A DNA Test Reveals 70 Half Siblings
3

Music notes: Billie Eilish, Jack Harlow and more
4

Mix 94-1 has tix to the Mariah Carey Christmas show
5

This 14-Year-Old Is An Actress, Model and Has A Role In The ‘Hunger Games’ Movie