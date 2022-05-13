Kelly Osbourne Is Pregnant!
Kelly Osbourne took to Instagram to announce that she and boyfriend Sid Wilson are expecting their first baby.
The announcement was made with a selfie of herself holding her ultrasound picture.
“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”
Kelly and Sid have been friends since 1999, but their romantic relationship is fairly new according to Grandma to be, Sharon.
Have you ever had a friendship that turned into a romance?