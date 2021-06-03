Kenmore Leg in Akron Closes Thursday Night Through Mid-August
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Driving from Canton to Cleveland and back gets a little trickier starting first thing Friday.
Starting Thursday night, the Kenmore Leg of the Akron Beltway and a few other ramps will be closed through mid-August for paving.
It’s because of the repaving being done on I-76 and 77 from Route 59 up to Vernon Odom Blvd.
ODOT District 4’s Just Chesnic says the closures will put a lot more traffic on 76/77, so give yourself extra time.
The $160 million, four-year project also includes major changes at the Central Interchange.
Here is the long list of closings from ODOT:
Beginning Thursday evening, June 3, at 10 p.m. the following lane restriction and ramps closures will be in place through mid-August:
- I-77 south to I-76/Kenmore Leg. The detour will be I-76 eastbound to I-77 southbound to I-277 westbound to I-76 westbound. (Alternate Route: I-77 southbound to SR-21 southbound to I-76)
- Odom Blvd. to I-77 southbound. The detour will be Romig Road to State Street to I-76/U.S. 224 eastbound to I-277 to I-77
- I-76/U.S. 224 eastbound ramp to I-76/Kenmore Leg. The detour will be I-277 eastbound to I-77 northbound to I-76.
- I-277 westbound to I-76/Kenmore Leg. The detour will be I-77 northbound to I-76. (Alternate route I-76 westbound to State Route 21 northbound to I-77).
- Kenmore Blvd. to I-76/Kenmore Leg. The detour will be Wooster Road to State Street to I-76.
- I-77 southbound between V. Odom Blvd. and East Blvd. will be reduced to two lanes
Beginning Friday evening, June 4th, at 10 p.m. the following lane restriction and ramp closures will be in place through mid-August:
- The I-76/I-77 westbound ramp to I-76/Kenmore Leg. The detour will be I-77 southbound to I-277 westbound to I-76 westbound.
- I-77 northbound to V. Odom Blvd. The detour will be I-77 northbound to Copley Rd. to I-77 southbound to V. Odom Blvd.
- 22nd to I-76/Kenmore Leg. The detour will be 22nd St. to Kenmore Blvd. to East Ave. to I-76 West.
- I-77 northbound between V. Odom Blvd. and East Ave. will be reduced to two lanes.