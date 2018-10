An open-carry “walk” on the Kent State University campus went only a few hundred yards Saturday before the “walkers” ran smack into a large group of protesters… The groups shouted at each other for about an hour before the pro-gun group left; the event put together by a 2018 graduate promoting the carrying of guns on campus by student also drew a large police presence in riot gear.

