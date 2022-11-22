Kent Man, Proud Boys Member Gets Jail Time in Racially-Tinged Assault

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Kent man who is also a Proud Boys member will do six months in jail for assaulting a woman outside an Akron bar back in February.

Andrew Walls pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault charges last month.

Akron city prosecutors say Walls made racial comments to victim Cameron Morgan, then punched her in the mouth.

The incident gained national attention.

The maximum sentence for the charge was six months.