Kentucky Derby Winner Fails Drug Test, Trainer Bob Baffert Denys Allegations

May 9, 2021 @ 9:49pm

You usually hear about this happening to human athletes, but this year’s Kentucky Derby winner has failed a drug test. Medina Spirit, the horse that won this year’s Derby, has tested positive for an illegal drug that is an anti-inflammatory.

Medina Spirit’s trainer, Bob Baffert, has been suspended and calls the incident “a complete injustice.” Medina Spirit is Baffert’s fifth horse to have failed a drug test in the past year. How do you think these drugs affect horses who are racing? Did you watch the Kentucky Derby?

