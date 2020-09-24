Kentucky Native George Clooney Speaks After No Cops Were Charged With Breonna Taylor’s Death
Kentucky native, George Clooney released a statement after no officers were charged in the death of Breonna Taylor. One officer was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for shooting into a home next to Breonna Taylor’s home that had people in it. In his statement he starts off by saying he was born and raised in Kentucky. He said he cut tobacco on the farms of Kentucky, said his parents and sister still live there and he has a home there as well. He was just in Kentucky a month ago. He statement continues in part, “the justice department I was raised to believe in holds people responsible for their actions…I’m ashamed of this decision.”