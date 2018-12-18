Kentucky Station Plays Controversial ‘Baby, It’s Cold Outside’ for 2 Hours: ‘We’re Not Afraid’

A Kentucky radio station has taken a stand on the “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” controversy. WAKY in Elizabethtown decided to play the song on repeat for two hours. Five different versions were played from 8 am – 10 am on Sunday and listeners expressed their happiness for the song being played, “Whoever said there’s something wrong with this song, seriously has nothing better to do with their time!” one listener wrote. Joe Fredele, director of programming for WAKY, says that the song is over 70 years old and he’s proud to play the song, “It’s just a fun way of saying, ‘Hey, this is our vote for that song. It’s a fun song. It’s a romantic song, don’t pick on it,'” Fredele added. Do you think that people have overreacted to the song or is there a need for the song to be retired?