Kesha suffered a wardrobe malfunction and vocal hemorrhage during Taylor Hawkins tribute concert

Kesha is on the mend after suffering a vocal hemorrhage during the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert earlier this week. The star-studded concert was the music industry’s way of bidding farewell to the late Foo Fighters drummer.

Kesha was part of the lineup and performed “Heroes” by David Bowie ﻿alongside Hawkins’ side project Chevy Metal﻿﻿. In addition to injuring her voice, the “TikTok” singer also dealt with an unexpected wardrobe malfunction, which she joked about on Instagram.

Kesha had been wearing a glittery silver bikini top, which appeared to have gotten loose during her knockout performance. She didn’t sweat it, but apparently, that is what caused the vocal injury.

“So. in the middle of my wardrobe malfunction I decided to distract everyone from my [breasts] falling out by singing [really]. Loud. And today I found out I hemorrhaged one of my vocal chords,” she remarked. “Soooo. I’m posting all the pics from the f***ing moment bc. This was quite a moment.”

Fans are wishing Kesha a speedy recovery.

Among the other artists participating in the tribute were ﻿Miley Cyrus﻿, ﻿Pink﻿, ﻿Alanis Morissette﻿ and Blink-182‘s Travis Barker﻿. The concert raised funds for MusiCares and Music Support.

