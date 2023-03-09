Kesha teases new songs off upcoming fifth studio album

Kesha is preparing for her next music era and has already leaked extended snippets of two upcoming songs.

The singer previewed a few upcoming tracks on Instagram Live, which fans recorded and then shared on social media.

Kesha appears to take a step back from her normal party anthem vibe for the song “Eat The Acid,” which features an acoustic guitar and soft, harmonizing vocals. “Last night I saw it all/ Last night I talked to God,” she sings before repeating the line, “If you don’t wanna be changed like you changed me.”

Another song is titled “The Drama,” which adopts a darker tone with a rippling bass as she sings about trying to fall asleep but being unable to because of her paranoia, so she tries distracting herself “from this empty feeling.” The song then flips to a more upbeat tone, but Kesha shuts off the music before more can be heard.

Kesha hasn’t said much more about her upcoming fifth studio album, including its title or release date. It’s the follow-up to 2020’s High Road.

It should be noted Kesha wiped her Instagram clean, only leaving a recent post of her celebrating her 36th birthday. She also updated her user picture to that of her name in bold white letters, with the vowels flipped upside down, against a black backdrop.

