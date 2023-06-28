Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Kesha thanks fans for support after settling Dr. Luke case

June 28, 2023 11:30AM EDT
Frazer Harrison/FilmMagic via Getty Images

Nearly a week after reaching a settlement in her long-running legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, Kesha took to Instagram to thank her fans for sticking by her.

“I am humbled and in awe of the support and love y’all have given me,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself onstage, with a fan in the crowd holding up their hands in a heart shape.

“You have held me and carried me through the past 9 years,” she added. “I am so full of light and excitement for the beautiful things to come, for shows to play, and art to make to share with you all.”

In a joint statement on Thursday, June 22, Kesha and Dr. Luke — born Lukasz Gottwald — announced they’d reached a “resolution” in the 2014 defamation suit Dr. Luke had filed against Kesha after she accused him of drugging and raping her in 2005.

