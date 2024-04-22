Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Kevin Bacon Goes Back To “Footloose” High School For Prom

April 22, 2024 12:40PM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

The Today Show had his announcement that he accepted Payson High School’s invitation to their last prom in the original school location, and it happened!

Payson High was the school that served as a set for “Footloose” 40 years ago, but there are plans to move the school to a new location. So the student body launched an online effort with awesome video reenactments trying to get Kevin Bacon’s attention to get him back for Prom!

Popular Posts

1

Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo co-star in steamy new jewelry campaign
2

Watch a de-tattooed Post Malone, Ethan Hawke and Josh Charles star in Taylor Swift’s “Fortnight” video
3

Music notes: Selena Gomez, Noah Kahan and more
4

Record Store Day co-founders: Be like Olivia Rodrigo
5

Taylor Swift Shocks Fans with "The Anthology" – A New Chapter in "The Tortured Poets Department"