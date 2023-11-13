Kevin Bacon Helps Find…”Kevin Bacon”

You might recall the viral story of a pet pig named “Kevin Bacon” that got out of his pen and running amuck in Gettysburg. His owner, Chelsea Rumbaugh, was just h0ping he doesn’t “end up on somebody’s table.”

Missing pig named Kevin Bacon reunited with owners after help from Kevin Bacon pic.twitter.com/NKv0l5QDod — Pubity (@pubity) November 6, 2023

UPDATE!! Yes…Mr. Kevin Bacon the human DID get involved and shared the Facebook page “Bring Kevin Bacon Home” and Kevin Bacon the pig DID make it back home! Kevin Bacon (the human) shared the Facebook page on his Threads feed, captioning it with ‘Bring Kevin Bacon Home!’ Over the course of his footloose adventure, pig Kevin had grown accustomed to eating food from humans, which eventually led to his downfall in the form of a sticky bun laced with harmless Benadryl which for animals is a sedative. Kevin Bacon the pig came home and even walked freely into his pen, which she had reinforced with concrete to stop his tunneling.

After all this attention, Rumbaugh decided to use the spotlight to advance her goal of turning her farm into an emotional support center. “We have plans for our property to be an open-to-the-public farm and offer services for children and adults who struggle with PTSD, anxiety, and depression, and Kevin is going to be here for all of that, too.”