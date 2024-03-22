Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Kevin Bacon Is Going Back To The “Footloose” High School For Prom

March 22, 2024 11:54AM EDT
Source: YouTube

This is the coolest story!  Payson High School in Utah was the real-life school that served as the set 40-years ago for “Footloose” starring Kevin Bacon. At the end of the year, the school is relocating. So for their last prom in their original location, students Ruby and Caleb led a campaign on social media to get Kevin Bacon back to prom!

They did flash mobs, recreated scenes from the iconic movie, all trying to catch Bacon’s attention and offered to donate to Bacon’s charity, www.sixdegrees.org. The Today show was there to get Bacon’s answer to the invitation!

 

