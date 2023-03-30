Kevin Bacon reveals he spent “hours” trying to master Meghan Trainor’s TikTok dance

Meghan Trainor inspired Kevin Bacon to put his dancing shoes back on and bust out the viral TikTok dance to “Made You Look.”

Bacon guested on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he opened up about his social media renaissance. Several of the actor’s videos have gone viral, such as clips of him singing hits by Miley Cyrus, Harry Styles, Olivia Rodrigo and other major stars to his goats.

He also brought the laughs when he participated in Meghan’s “Made You Look” dance challenge, which he performed with his 31-year-old daughter, Sosie.

“That was Sosie’s idea. I didn’t come up with that one,” the Footloose star said. He said his daughter showed him the viral TikTok dance and his first thought was, “That looks really hard.”

Bacon said mastering the dance was a challenge because, surprisingly, dancing is “not really my strong suit.” He credits the tutorials he watched about how to do the dance for helping him look like he knew what he was doing.

“I spent hours on that,” he said, adding his daughter mastered the moves “in like five minutes.”

As for his viral content, Bacon explained he has “been making content … just for the family to see” for years so he can stay creative.

