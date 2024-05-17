Mix 94.1 Mix 94.1 Logo

Kevin Costner Speaks Out About “Yellowstone” Ending

May 17, 2024 10:43AM EDT
Share
Source: YouTube

There has been a LOT of drama in the press for the last year since learning that Kevin Costner wasn’t coming back as John Dutton in “Yellowstone” for the final season. Stories of a rift between him and show creator Taylor Sheridan dogged him as being a diva willing to only work one week on his character’s end. He didn’t mince words in a new interview with “Deadline” saying,  “I don’t want to get down in the gutter with the ‘Yellowstone’ thing but what I’m telling you is straight up. I have taken a beating from those f**kin guys and I know a lot of times where it’s coming from.”

 Costner claims he got conflicted information on what the shooting schedule would be and volunteered an extra week to shoot his character’s exit. That got spun that he would only work one week on the last season.  One narrative was Costner wanting to do movie projects was delaying the shooting schedule, but he says “Yellowstone” was always his first priority. He also says he doesn’t know why the producers of the show didn’t stick up for him. 

Popular Posts

1

Taylor Swift adds ‘The Tortured Poets Department,’ many new changes to The Eras Tour
2

Go on tour with Hozier in new video for “Too Sweet”
3

Music notes: Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber and more
4

Jagwar Twin has a great feeling about his “Oompa Loompa”-interpolating song, “Bad Feeling”
5

LISTEN UP: The 2024 Sourcebook is HERE!