Kevin Costner Speaks Out About “Yellowstone” Ending

Source: YouTube

There has been a LOT of drama in the press for the last year since learning that Kevin Costner wasn’t coming back as John Dutton in “Yellowstone” for the final season. Stories of a rift between him and show creator Taylor Sheridan dogged him as being a diva willing to only work one week on his character’s end. He didn’t mince words in a new interview with “Deadline” saying, “I don’t want to get down in the gutter with the ‘Yellowstone’ thing but what I’m telling you is straight up. I have taken a beating from those f**kin guys and I know a lot of times where it’s coming from.”

Costner claims he got conflicted information on what the shooting schedule would be and volunteered an extra week to shoot his character’s exit. That got spun that he would only work one week on the last season. One narrative was Costner wanting to do movie projects was delaying the shooting schedule, but he says “Yellowstone” was always his first priority. He also says he doesn’t know why the producers of the show didn’t stick up for him.