Kevin Costner’s Divorce Is Quickly Getting Ugly

June 14, 2023 11:42AM EDT
Reports say Kevin Costner was blindsided by his wife, Christine, filing for divorce after 18 years. And now he is asking a court to force her out of his home under the terms of their 2004 prenup agreement. He says she’s refusing to go unless he agrees to financial demands. He claims he’s already given her well over a million dollars to find another place.

The divorce news broke a month ago along with news that Costner was leaving “Yellowstone.”

