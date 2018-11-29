Kevin Hart Defends ‘Cowboys & Indians’ Party

Kevin Hart’s wife, Eniko, posted a photo on Instagram of their 1 year old son’s birthday party and the theme was Cowboys and Indians. Social media took them to task! One person wrote, “Throwin a Cowboys and Indian party on Thanksgiving celebrates genocide, slavery and white supremacy. Are those things you are teaching your child?” The consensus was that the party was offensive. Kevin Hart responded on his satellite radio show. He stated that the party’s theme was based on western movies and that their intentions were not malicious. He also pointed out that the NFL had a game on Thanksgiving-Cowboys vs Redskins. Was the birthday theme insensitive?