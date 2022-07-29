Kevin Hart Give Chris Rock A Goat Named Will Smith

When you have Dave Chappelle, Chris Rock and Kevin Hart all doing a show at Madison Square Garden, you know some craziness will ensue.

And it did when Kevin Hart snuck a goat into MSG to give to Chris on stage. His name?? Will Smith. Of course LOL!

It was an emotional moment actually where Kevin expressed how much Chris meant to him as a mentor and friend!

And then, the goat stole the show when it pooped on daddy’s shoes!