      Weather Alert

Kevin Hart Tries His Hand At Drama In New Series

Oct 29, 2021 @ 7:55am

Yes, Kevin Hart plays a comedian in True Story on Netflix, but he’s going to have to flex some acting chops as this is a drama.

The plot: A tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Wesley Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.

It’s a 7 episode limited series premieres globally on Netflix on November 24, 2021.

Popular Posts
More Details About The Tragic Shooting On Alec Baldwin’s Movie
Ed Sheeran tests positive for COVID-19 just days before new album’s release
Ed Sheeran Gives Sneak Peak Of New Album
We Get To Hear New Beyoncé in Latest ‘King Richard’ Trailer
Cheesecake Factory Giving Out Free Slices Online For Halloween
Connect With Us Listen To Us On