Kevin Hart Tries His Hand At Drama In New Series
Yes, Kevin Hart plays a comedian in True Story on Netflix, but he’s going to have to flex some acting chops as this is a drama.
The plot: A tour stop in Kid’s (Hart) hometown of Philadelphia becomes a matter of life and death for one of the world’s most famous comedians when the consequences of a lost evening with his wayward older brother (Wesley Snipes) threaten to destroy everything he’s built.
It’s a 7 episode limited series premieres globally on Netflix on November 24, 2021.